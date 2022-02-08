Hollywood loves Seattle. Our moody lighting and charming landscapes draw filmmakers to the Northwest to make memorable movies, from drama to romance to Sasquatch comedies. Sometimes they get us right—coffee, drizzle, awkward locals—and sometimes, well, we can tell that they actually filmed in Vancouver. Seattle Met dives into the films made and set in Seattle to find out how we fare on the silver screen. Lights, camera, Space Needle.
