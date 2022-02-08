New Lightyear Trailer Introduces Fellow Cadets, Creepy Robot Cat

Pixar has released a new trailer for Lightyear. The Toy Story spin-off is due to hit theaters on June 17.

This trailer gives a nice and thorough overview while introducing the rest of the cast–with particular attention paid to an adorable though creepy “personal companion robot cat.” We aren’t given the names of Buzz Lightyear’s intergalactic partners, but Keke Palmer (Big Mouth), Dale Soules (Orange Is the New Black), and Taika Waititi (Thor: Ragnarok), round out the voice cast supporting Chris Evans (Avengers: Endgame) in the titular role. Check out the clip below and see for yourself.

Watching the trailer, the premise may again seem somewhat confusing. Director Angus MacLane (Finding Dory) has clarified in a statement (viaCollider) that, “Buzz’s world was always something I was excited about. In Toy Story, there seemed to be this incredible backstory to him being a Space Ranger that’s only touched upon, and I always wanted to explore that world further. So my Lightyear pitch was, ‘What was the movie that Andy saw that made him want a Buzz Lightyear toy?’ I wanted to see that movie. And now I’m lucky enough to get to make it.”

Lightyear is slated to premiere in theaters on June 17.

Elsewhere on Pixar’s slate, its animated film Turning Red will release on Disney+ on March 11. The movie is written and directed by Domee Shi, who was also behind the Oscar-winning Pixar short Bao.