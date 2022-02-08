Newcastle finally moved out of the relegation zone on Tuesday night as they defeated Everton 3-1 at St James’ Park. The Magpies jumped above Norwich and Watford as they rose to 17th courtesy of their third win of the season.

Eddie Howe’s side were in magnificent form on the night and produced one of their best performances of the season.

But they had to do it the hard way after Jamaal Lascelles turned the ball into his own net to give Everton the lead with eight minutes of the first half remaining.

The Magpies responded within a minute, however, as Mason Holgate returned Lascelles’ favour with an own goal of his own as the teams went into the break level at 1-1.

The hosts dominated after the break as Allan Saint-Maximin tore the Everton defence apart with his trickery and direct running.

The Frenchman teed-up Ryan Fraser as Newcastle went ahead 11 minutes into the second half and Newcastle wrapped up the three points as January signing Kieran Trippier struck a delicious free-kick late on.

And Express Sport takes a look at four things we learnt from the entertaining encounter.

JUST IN: Arsenal chief Edu handed RB Leipzig blow over Arthur Melo alternative