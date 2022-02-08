Sponsored Video


Although pancreatic cancer is a relatively rare cancer, it is so deadly it is now on track to become the country’s fifth leading cause of cancer-related deaths by 2040.

A cure is almost always a lucky accident, when the cancer is detected at an early, symptom-free stage during an unrelated abdominal scan or surgery and the tumour can be surgically removed.

Smoking doubles the risk and accounts for about a quarter of all cases.

Being obese, gaining excess weight as an adult and carrying extra weight around the waist, even if not otherwise very overweight, also increase one’s risk.





