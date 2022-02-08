Queen Elizabeth is known to always wear a bright colour which dominates the entire outfit.

This is a fashion trick to stand out and ensure visibility.

Sophie, Countess of Wessex, said in the documentary The Queen at 90: “She needs to stand out for people to be able to say ‘I saw the Queen’.

“Don’t forget that when she turns up somewhere, the crowds are two, three, four, 10, 15 deep, and someone wants to be able to say they saw a bit of the Queen’s hat as she went past.”