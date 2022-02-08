Queen Elizabeth II, 95, marked the 70th anniversary of her accession to the throne at the weekend. The occasion is one of mixed emotions for the monarch, as the historic milestone also marks the death of her father, King George VI in 1952. Her Majesty appeared in good spirits though as she cut a cake the day before her Platinum Jubilee. The monarch kicked off the celebrations for her 70-year reign, which will culminate in a four-day bank holiday weekend in June.

In a speech to mark her accession, the Queen said she wants Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall to be known as Queen Consort when her son Prince Charles becomes King.

Her Majesty’s backing for her daughter-in-law ends years of speculation over Camilla’s future title, with reports previously suggesting she may have been known as “Princess Consort”.

As the Queen celebrates 70 years on the throne, questions have also been raised over whether she will abdicate the throne to Charles.

Many commentators have suggested that such an outcome is unlikely, with the monarch understood to be against abdication because of the holy commitment she made during her coronation.

In a sign of the Queen’s thoughts on abdication, she was said to have reacted with “disgust” when Queen Wilhelmina of the Netherlands gave up the throne on September 4, 1948, due to her poor health.

