The environment ministry has proposed to exempt ropeway projects from prior green clearances, days after the Centre announced National Mission for Development of Ropeways – Parvatmala – in the budget.

The environment ministry, through a draft gazette notification issued on February 7, has proposed to amend the Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) notification 2006 to exclude ropeway projects from its ambit and, hence, the environment clearance. The draft, moved at the request of the transport ministry, will come into effect in 60 days. The transport ministry had sought the exemption two months ago, ET has learnt.

Eight ropeways of 60 km are expected to be awarded this year in hill states under the Parvatmala project. Detailed project reports have been prepared for Kedarnath and Hemkund Sahib in Uttarakhand. The projects are to be taken on the PPP mode and have been pitched as a preferred and ‘ecologically sustainable alternative’ in place of conventional roads in difficult hilly areas, as per government statements.



Under the EIA notification, all projects listed in its schedule require environmental clearance – a four stage process that takes at least 90 days. Ropeways have been listed under 7(g) of the schedule. Following a transport ministry request, the environment ministry has now omitted 7(g) from the schedule, citing its powers under section 3 of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986.

Rules were changed in 2021 to make the transport ministry responsible for the development of ropeways and alternate mobility solutions in the country. Transport ministry officials confirmed to ET that they had taken up the issue in advance with the environment ministry in view of the Parvatmala project that was under works.

They argued that ‘minimal to no environmental’ damage is caused due to ropeways and, hence, they should not be run through the environment clearance process. The green ministry pointed out that ropeways have been excluded from the ambit of the Forest (Conservation) Act, 1980 in 2019, subject to certain conditions.

