Prince Harry has been snubbed in terms of royal “precedence” as Sophie, Countess of Wessex and Prince Edward “come before him”, a royal expert claims.

In 2021, the Earl and Countess of Wessex carried out the fourth and fifth most engagements in the Royal Family respectively.

Edward carried out 204 engagements and Sophie did 194, compared to Prince William, who was slightly ahead with 235 official duties.

The Wessexes’ importance to the Royal Family has also been outlined by royal historian Marlene Koenig, who told Express.co.uk that in “precedence” they “come before” Harry.

Ms Koenig said: “Sophie was already doing things, but now the press has said, ‘Oh, here’s the Countess of Wessex. Let’s do more about her'”.