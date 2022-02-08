National Security Fellowship Team Presenting their Research Findings and Policy Recommendations at the Pentagon.

The School of Diplomacy is excited to announce a partnership with FNA and the School’s National Security Fellowship program. The partnership will foster scientific excellence within the field of advanced network analytics to support the National Security Fellowship Program in its research for the U.S. State Department this academic year.

The overarching aim of this partnership is for FNA to provide analytics tools, data and resources to the School of Diplomacy and International Relations. The exchange of knowledge and resources aims to collaboratively solve challenges currently being faced by policymakers. The partnership will also help to equip the next generation of leaders with the skills required within the US’ increasingly technological environment.

The Seton Hall University National Security Fellowship students will examine actions the US can take to reduce tensions in the Indo-Pakistani relationship for the State Department. The project will investigate the role of the United States’ strategic relationship with Pakistan in the areas of diplomacy, defense, and finance. As part of the project, students will use network analytics to investigate counter threats and financial trends that can impact long term support to the Pakistani government by the United States. FNA will provide complimentary software access and its network analytics and simulation expertise to support the project and augment the research into geopolitical and operational policy.

FNA has partnered on similar programs across multiple academic institutions including Imperial College London, University of Cambridge and Northeastern University.

“During our national security research this year, we came across many fascinating new sets of data that we wanted to examine to support the theories and policies we will be presenting to the United States Government. Our partnership with FNA allows us to investigate these data sets in a way we wouldn’t be able to before. FNA’s network analytics expertise can uncover unique insights into how financial trends can impact our decision making and recommendations to policymakers at the Department of State and Department of Defence,” said Mohamad Mirghahari, National Security Fellow, Seton Hall University.

Kimmo Soramaki, Founder and CEO, FNA, remarked, “Network analytics is an increasingly valuable tool for national security intelligence analysis and information warfare capabilities. Through this collaboration, we aim to provide students with practical experience of how advanced network analysis and machine learning methods are being used to support higher quality assessments, course-of-action design, and leadership decision-making. On the collaboration’s conclusion, students will have provided support in creating a new product for us and our client, the Department of Defense, to augment our geopolitical and operational policy partnership.”

About FNA

FNA is a deep technology company specializing in advanced network analytics and simulations.

Its solutions enable decision makers and analysts to uncover hidden connections and anomalies in large, complex datasets, deploy simulations to predict the impact of stress events and optimally configure their systems and networks.

FNA’s clients include the world’s leading financial authorities, financial institutions, and national security organizations.

About the Seton Hall University National Security Fellowship

The Seton Hall University National Security Fellowship at the School of Diplomacy is a unique, experiential learning opportunity whereby graduate students engage in a comprehensive research project to support a mission requirement provided by one of the vital agencies of the U.S. government: Department of State, Department of Defense, or the White House. The students complete an operational research paper recommending solutions to some of the U.S. government’s most challenging foreign policy problems. They present their findings to U.S. government officials in the requesting agency, and across departments.

This program serves as one of the ways that the School of Diplomacy helps to solve prescient international challenges and make a difference in the global community. The research serves a function needed by the government and has practical policy impact on U.S. foreign policy. The student researchers demonstrate their ability to analyze geopolitical threats and opportunities, identify U.S. objectives, to develop and present an operational policy. This practical application of the theory learned in the classroom, as well as the writing, public speaking and presentation skills gained through this research development program are excellent professional development tools for students. The researchers are also provided unique one-on-one informational interviews with current and former U.S. government officials in their areas of career interest.