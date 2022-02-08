Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat met and fell for one another on Bigg Boss OTT. The two spent a few days together in Bigg Boss 15 too. Fans adore them as #ShaRa. The couple are going strong as of now. There have been talks of how they plan to marry and all. However, Shamita Shetty has said that marriage is a far-off thing. She has said that they are still getting to know one another. Raqesh Bapat seems to have gelled well with the Shetty family. Shamita Shetty and he might go for a vacation soon but she has not revealed much so far. Also Read – Tejasswi Prakash has SPECIAL Valentine’s Day plans for Karan Kundrra; but is CONFUSED about what to gift him

A source told us that Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty are now managed by the same manager and company. Even their PR is the same. This has been confirmed to us by close sources. Surely, the two are getting closer. Of late, there has been buzz of how he decided to forgo the role in Rajan Shahi’s daily soap featuring Shaheer Sheikh. He was supposed to be one of the brothers. But the actor decided to opt out of the same. While it was stated to be date issues, it seems Raqesh Bapat is not very keen on the fictional space on Indian TV right now. Also Read – Karan Kundrra’s sweetest reaction to an over-excited fan is too cute for words — watch video

Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat will be seen in a music video soon. We will keep you posted on the details. They are getting more offers too. Shamita Shetty has hinted that she did like to settle down and have a family of her own. Let us see what is in store! Also Read – Tejasswi Prakash enters the league of Shehnaaz Gill as she touches THIS milestone

