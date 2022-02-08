Ramón Reus, president of Aevab, said: “The lack of 50,000 rental cars will have a direct impact on marketing prices.

“If in a normal year before the pandemic the number of cars was 120,000, now it will not exceed 70,000 in all the Balearic Islands.”

Both rental companies said they needed more cars due to the increase in flight to the Balearics this summer.

They both said that prices will rise progressively, saying: “It was not logical to charge 15 euros (£12.65) per day, hence the price will go up to 100 euros (£84) due to this problem of lack of vehicles.”