Speaking at the live recording of The Empire Film Podcast’s 500th episode, Holland recounted how he, Maguire and Garfield were shooting the rooftop scene after his Peter had just witnessed Aunt May’s death. This short moment took a good three days to film.

The 25-year-old said: “I was crying for like two days straight [in the scene]. Just constantly crying. We were getting to the point where we were going to shoot my close up and I was sort of struggling to get there. One of the ways I cry on set is to think how happy I am and how lucky I am. And sometimes that kind of emotion spurs on tears. So I just went up to Tobey and Andrew… and I said, ‘Guys thank you so much for being here, participating, for being so welcoming and kind and loving.’”