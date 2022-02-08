Anton and Steph paused for a second, with the pair presumably questioning if there was a legal reason why he couldn’t say or did he have to keep tight-lipped for another reason saying, “really!?”

Continuing to make his meal, he revealed: “I did make a faux pas. She was there. There were cheese and biscuits. Her Majesty was tossing some biscuits to the dogs, to the corgis.

“I didn’t see that, and I took one of those biscuits and put some cheese on it and ate it and was told, ‘I hate to tell you, but they are for the dogs’.”

The studio audience and presenters burst into laughter as he ended the traumatic story with: “Fortunately, I didn’t spend long in the Tower of London!”