The course is an annual education effort
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – Students in La Crosse are enjoying the warmer temperatures by going ice fishing.
Kids from Summit Elementary are outside this week as way to continue the school’s focus on hands-on outdoor education.
“La Crosse is river town. I want the kids to feel safe out the on the river and know how to use the river safely. Ice fishing is a life long activity that I’m really excited to be introducing many kids to,” said Summit Elementary physical education teacher Nick O’Keefe.
Students are learning about ice fishing for three days.
