Talia Storm left very little to the imagination as she walked the red carpet at the Brit Awards 2022 tonight. 

The singer was one of the first famous faces to grace the red carpet as she stunned in a black cut-out bodysuit. 

Talia flaunted her toned midriff in her ensemble while adding a pair of sparkly black heels and a matching purse for the occasion. 

She accessorised her outfit with a diamond necklace, earrings, a set of rings, a watch and a bracelet, with her blonde tresses curled down her back.

Bringing the glitz and glamour

