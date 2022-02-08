



Lord Alan Sugar’s search for his next business partner is well underway with a new series of The Apprentice. With the help of his aides Baroness Karren Brady and Tim Campbell, who is stepping in for Claude Littner, the business mogul is getting closer each week to hiring the candidate with the best business plan. As the competition continues to heat up, former candidate Conor Gilsenan has stressed the BBC show is “a simulation” and the outcome shouldn’t be taken too seriously.

So far, five contestants have been fired by Lord Sugar during tense boardroom showdowns on the BBC One business programme. Francesca Kennedy Wallbank ended the girls’ winning streak by becoming the first female to be fired last Thursday. This week, the remaining candidates head to north Wales and will be tasked with capitalising on the tourism market. They will have to run their own highland railway, quarry tour and zip line, but there are potential refunds on the horizon. READ MORE: Coronation Street cancelled: ITV soap won’t air tonight

Ahead of the episode airing, former candidate Conor Gilsenan, 28, opened up his experience on the programme. The sales executive and former professional rugby player was the second contestant from this series to be fired. Speaking exclusively to Express.co.uk about the BBC programme, Conor explained: “It’s a very hostile environment and it’s a simulation, it’s a game and you can’t take the outcome too seriously.” He added: “I am just glad I didn’t stoop to the level of getting too personal with anyone or overly aggressive with people.”

Conor was seen to be responsible for the failure of the toothbrushing task by Lord Sugar after he named the character on the app which children were meant to use while brushing their teeth ‘Wiffy the Wizard’. He explained: “When we got into the boardroom and saw the girls’ product I thought we were up s*** creek here as their product was so much better than ours.” The girls’ team created a space-themed toothbrush and app for children, while the boys’ team conjured up a brush that was meant to resemble a wizard’s wooden wand. “We got hammered in the second pitch when they said the product looked like a turd,” Conor quipped. “I thought we were pretty screwed at first, but I still thought I did a decent job of leading the sub-team.”

In this week’s episode, a statement from show bosses said: “One team hits a low point when they pay a high price for their tour tickets, and the other team wastes time while selling to the public. “The mood of one team’s tour takes a hit with depressing tales, and on the other, forgotten tips have the potential to hit profits hard. “Back in the boardroom, Lord Sugar is on the prowl for answers. One candidate will be the sixth to be told, ‘You’re fired!'” The Apprentice continues Thursdays at 9pm on BBC One.









