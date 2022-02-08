Nicola Sturgeon’s vision for her country is steadily materialising as she lines up her promised referendum. Over the last few weeks, politicians have furiously debated what this could include, with arguments erupting around the arrangements for pensions. As further questions emerge about what the local government can offer, Express.co.uk has explored some of the unique benefits Scots receive.

Tuition fees

While England has steadily raised tuition fees for university students over the last decade, Scotland has not budged from its free model.

Students can get their degrees for free in the country, but there is a catch.

Only local Scots or EU residents who started in the 2020/2021 academic year or earlier can have their education covered by the Student Awards Agency Scotland (SAAS).

Unfortunately, that means English, Welsh or Northern Irish people can’t take advantage of the policy.

READ MORE: History of Scotland ‘needs rewriting’ after bombshell colonial find