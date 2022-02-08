I will always love you – Whitney Houston performs at the O2 Arena in 2010. (Getty Images)

The greatest love song of all time is Whitney’s Houston’s take on the Dolly Parton classic ‘I Will Always Love You’, according to research.

The study of 2,000 adults also revealed ‘Unchained Melody’, by the Righteous Brothers, and ‘My Heart Will Go On’ by Celine Dion, are among top songs to make hearts melt.

The king of rock and roll, Elvis Presley, was the only artist to have two songs feature in the top 10, with ‘Can’t Help Falling in Love’ and ‘Love Me Tender’.

Robbie Williams’ ‘Angels’, Aerosmith’s ‘I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing’, and ‘I Want to Know What Love Is’ by Foreigner, also feature highly in the top 20.

Commissioned by Uber, the research revealed half of adults who played love songs to potential partners do so in the hope of sparking romance.

Ed Sheeran was voted the best artist for writing love songs, closely followed by Elton John and Adele.

Ed Sheeran was voted the best writer of love songs. (Getty Images)

Other noteworthy songwriters in the love stakes include The Beatles, Lionel Richie and James Blunt.

Pop music was declared the genre of choice, when it comes to the sweet melodies, as well as R&B – and surprisingly, rock.

Six in ten adults admit playing romantic music can help them express their emotions, while 42 per cent said love songs let them show someone how they feel.

However, nearly one in ten who celebrated Valentine’s Day during lockdown are planning for bigger celebrations this year, to make up for lost time.

TOP 20 LOVE SONGS OF ALL TIME AS VOTED BY BRITS

1. I Will Always Love You – Whitney Houston

2. Unchained Melody – Righteous Brothers

3. Can’t Help Falling in Love – Elvis Presley

4. My Heart Will Go On – Celine Dion

5. Your Song – Elton John

6. Angels – Robbie Williams

7. I Want to Know What Love Is – Foreigner

8. I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing – Aerosmith

9. Can’t Take My Eyes Off You – Frankie Valli

10. Love Me Tender – Elvis Presley

11. You’re Beautiful – James Blunt

12. Endless Love – Lionel Richie

13. All of Me – John Legend

14. The Power of Love – Frankie Goes to Hollywood

15. God Only Knows – The Beach Boys

16. (I’ve Had) The Time of My Life – Bill Medley and Jennifer Warnes

17. Can You Feel the Love Tonight – Elton John

18. With or Without You – U2

19. She’s The One – Robbie Williams

20. All You Need is Love – The Beatles

