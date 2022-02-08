Check the hotel’s availability

“This is more so you can adjust the tone of your message. If it’s fully booked up you may want to refer to possible ‘last minute availability’ and if there’s plenty of rooms then you know you can be a bit more general,” she said.

Tag the hotel on social media

“Influencer or not, showing your excitement by tagging in the hotel in a post or Instagram story on the day before shows them how excited you are and also hints that you’ll be posting about your stay when you arrive too!

“I’ve found that one of these combined with an ‘if you happen to have any upgrades on that day, we’d be so incredibly grateful’ works a bloody treat,” Chelsea explained.