This week, France’s President Emmanuel Macron has been touring national capitals, including Moscow, on a diplomatic basis in an attempt to find a solution to the ongoing crisis in Ukraine. The discussions came after fears that Russia was looking to launch a full-scale invasion of its ex-Soviet neighbour, having positioned more than 100,000 soldiers on the border.

What did Mr Macron say?

France’s incumbent leader told reporters: “I secured an assurance there would be no deterioration or escalation.”

The 44-year-old made the comments before holding a meeting with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky, on Tuesday.

During the previous day, Mr Macron and Mr Putin had been locked in discussions for almost six hours in the Russian capital of Moscow.

READ MORE: Russian Navy fleet enters English Channel – into path of NATO vessel