Vanessa Feltz as you've never seen her before in intimate shoot with fiancé of 16 years

How do you feel about it, Ben?

Ben: Vanessa works so early in the morning on the radio, so she suggested it and I didn’t mind. It kind of worked out really and I can always knock at the door [laughs].

Vanessa, you had a gastric band in 2010 and it made you very ill in 2018. Do you regret having it or has it changed your life for the better?

Vanessa: I had it because all the doctors said it was the most minor thing you can have and it’s easily removed and it wouldn’t do any damage – and then I started to get pretty unwell. It turned out the gastric band had embedded itself in my liver, which was pretty yucky and made me feel pretty awful. Obviously, I had to have it removed. Because I have a tendency to overeat and my weight spirals completely out of control, I had a gastric bypass in 2019 – I was advised it was the safe and right thing to do. I was pleased I managed to get that in before the pandemic, because at least I wasn’t worried sick about getting incredibly overweight. So far it’s working really well for me.

Ben: I was incredibly scared when she went to have it done. We spoke to the doctor about it and that prevention is the cure.

In terms of cosmetic procedures, do you still have Botox?

Vanessa: I do! Only about twice a year. I like it because following my divorce I felt so terrible and it left these deep lines embedded in my forehead. I didn’t want to walk around with lines on my head that were imposed by someone else – especially someone who turned out to be a right stinker. That’s why I was so keen on Botox, because it erased a really unpleasant experience.

Let’s talk about your career as an accomplished journalist and broadcaster. Who’s the nicest person you’ve interviewed?

Vanessa: I thought Jeff Goldblum was amazing – he was incredibly handsome and incredibly funny. I really wished I could be his best friend and see him every day for the rest of my life – I thought he was brilliant.

What about the less impressive ones?

Vanessa: Well, Madonna was incredibly difficult. She was nine hours late and didn’t even say sorry. She was very bristling, almost wanting to be annoyed, and was difficult as hell. She did not give a damn about anything or anyone and I don’t find that attractive. I found that pretty rude, self-centred and not very nice, and that was my overwhelming impression of her – not that she cares what my impression of her is.

Rylan is one of your close celeb friends. Have you been supporting him recently with everything he’s been going through? [Rylan admitted to needing hospital treatment following his split from husband Dan.]

Vanessa: I’m supporting him whatever he went through, because he’s a long-term and excellent friend, an all-round great guy, and everyone loves him. He’s such a golden guy and he’s a really fun person to hang out with. He’s as entertaining as a full cabaret show all the time – he’s never off. I’ll support him whatever happens in life, because I know he’d do the same for me.