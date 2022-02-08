Sponsored Video


WEB3 IS the latest Silicon Valley buzzword, referring to a third iteration of the internet built on blockchain technology. Backers say it will reinvent cyberspace but scepticism is growing. Host Kenneth Cukier investigates the hype and the potential. Runtime: 40 min

