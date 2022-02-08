“Yellowstone” has quickly become a juggernaut of the prestige drama scene. The series, which completed its fourth season at the beginning of January, has pulled cable ratings not seen since the height of “The Walking Dead.” As such, there is much anticipation for the next season, along with plenty of confusion about where to catch up with the show.

Here’s everything you need to know about “Yellowstone,” including where to watch its prequel, “1883.”

When does “Yellowstone” season 5 premiere?

It may seem surprising to some, but “Yellowstone” has not actually been renewed for a 5th season yet. It is overwhelmingly likely that it will be, however.

If the show is renewed and previous trends hold true, “Yellowstone” season 5 will premiere in the fall of 2022.

Where to watch previous episodes of ‘Yellowstone’

Despite airing on the Paramount Network, “Yellowstone” is not currently available on Paramount Plus, and will not be for the foreseeable future. Instead, exclusive streaming rights to the series belong to Peacock. The streaming service offers the first three seasons of the show on demand as part of its premium package, which you can take for a spin with a free trial.

Season 4, however, is a different story. The series is currently available in its entirety on-demand on Fubo TV and Philo, though this isn’t a permanent state of affairs. Peacock subscribers won’t have access to it until some point after the entire season has aired.

When is ‘Yellowstone’ on TV? What channel is it on?

“Yellowstone” airs on Paramount every Sunday at 8 p.m. Season 4 premiered on Sunday, Nov. 7, and ended on Jan. 2.

If you’re looking to find the channel itself, you can use the channel finder on your provider’s website to locate it: Verizon Fios, AT&T U-verse, Comcast Xfinity, Spectrum/Charter, Optimum/Altice, DIRECTV, Dish.

Who is in “Yellowstone?”

“Yellowstone” has a sizable lineup of stars, including Kevin Costner, Wes Bentley, Kelly Reilly, Luke Grimes, Cole Hauser and Gil Birmingham. Jacki Weaver, who also appears in the new season of the series, caused a stir earlier in the season after being widely mistaken for Sally Struthers.

What is ‘1883?′ What is it about?

According to the official Paramount Plus website: 1883, a Yellowstone origin story, follows the Dutton family as they embark on a journey west through the Great Plains toward the last bastion of untamed America. From Academy Award nominee Taylor Sheridan, co-creator of Yellowstone, 1883 is a stark retelling of Western expansion, and an intense study of one family fleeing poverty to seek a better future in America’s promised land — Montana.

How to watch ‘1883′ on Paramount Plus

You can sign up for Paramount Plus on the streaming service’s website. Currently, Paramount Plus features two subscription plans: a “limited commercials” option for $5 per month ($50 annually), and a premium “no commercials” option for $10 per month ($100 annually). You can try out either tier with a full 7-day free trial.

