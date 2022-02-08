You're invited to 3 exciting Alabama Symphony Orchestra concerts in March—including Beatles classics

Experience The Beatles like never before. (Alabama Symphony Orchestra)

Mark your calendars for three beautiful nights of music in March. Whether your definition of classic is The Beatles or Mozart, The Alabama Symphony Orchestra has incredible concerts coming up for you to enjoy. Keep reading for more details on these wonderful shows that you don’t wanna miss.

Tribute in Tango: Honoring Raul Juarena

Tribute in Tango marks the second event in the Concertmaster & Friends series, honoring longtime ASO collaborator Raul Juarena. He was master of the bandoneon, an instrument similar to the accordion that is traditionally used in Tango music. Concertmaster Daniel Szasz will be joined by strings, a vocalist, a bandoneon player and dancers in their tribute to Juarena. This concert is sponsored by Diane & Herb Rossmeisl and Lavonne Sanders in memory of Joseph E. Sanders.

Where: Samford University’s Brock Hall—880 Montague Dr, Birmingham, AL 35229

When: March 8 | 7:30PM

Purchase tickets here

Masterworks: Scottish Symphony by Mendelssohn

To celebrate 100 years of creating music in Alabama, the ASO has planned a series of concerts featuring some of the most captivating themes in classical music. For the eighth concert in the Masterworks series, guest conductor Jan Wagner will take the podium while the orchestra performs Scottish Symphony by Mendelssohn.

Additionally, they’ll perform Prokofiev’s Classical Symphony and Mozart’s Symphony No. 36 Linz. This event is presented by EBSCO, Vulcan Value Partners and concert sponsor Jemison Investment Co.

Where: UAB’s Alys Stephens Center—Jemison Concert Hall

When: March 11 & 12 | 7PM

Purchase tickets here

Classical Mystery Tour

Beatles fans—this one’s for you. Hear your favorite Beatles songs impeccably performed by the ASO. Experience the magic of The Beatles like never before in this immersive concert, with conductor Christ Confessore. Presented by PNC.

“Everyone loves The Beatles—they were amazing songwriters, musicians, and personalities! I’m so excited that the ASO will be joined by the incredible members of Classical Mystery Tour to bring the iconic Beatles sound to life! The historic Alabama Theatre is the perfect venue to enjoy this one-night-only concert event featuring all your favorite Beatles songs!” Christ Confessore, Maestro, ASO Classical Mystery Tour

Where: Alabama Theatre

When: Fri. March 18 | 8PM

Purchase tickets here

For more on ASO, check out this exclusive interview with Conductor Carlos Izcaray on the future of the ASO.

