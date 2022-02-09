Sponsored Video

You know how most sports kids dream of one day becoming a player?

Longtime Providence Journal sports editor Art Martone had a twist on that.

He was the boy obsessed with sports stats and stories who wanted to cover it all when he grew up. 

And he did — for almost 40 years at The Journal and 10 more with NBC Sports Boston’s digital hub.

Arthur Martone left us too soon this week at age 66.

If you do the math, that may seem to not add up. How can a 66-year-old have spent 50 years on the job?

Providence Journal sports editor Art Martone calls in a report from Fenway Park as the Boston Red Sox take batting practice before the home opener in 2007.

Arthur Martone got an early start in sports

Art’s sister Linda Martone Reilly explained it. When he was 8 or so, his dad, Peter, took him to a Red Sox game, and those hours at Fenway changed young Art’s life.

From that day on, he was obsessed with sports stories, data and details.

At Cranston West, Art joined the baseball team not to play the field but to log the stats of classmates who did.

