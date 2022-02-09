The Duke of Cambridge is travelling to the United Arab Emirates to join events showcasing talent from across the UK.

William tweeted a snap from the plane as he touched down in Dubai on Wednesday.

The Duke said: “Excited to be arriving in Dubai to celebrate the UK at @DubaiExpo and discuss the vital issue of working together with the UAE and international partners to achieve a more sustainable world with @EarthshotPrize and United for Wildlife.”

William signed off the message with a “W”.

It is the royal’s first major overseas visit since a 2019 tour of the Middle East.