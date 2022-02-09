“When tough moments have come up, we have sat down and spoken about them and figured out how we are going to get through it.”

Wayne and Coleen began dating aged 16, but had known each other since they were 12 when Wayne played football against her brothers in the garages behind her house.

They married in 2008 and share four sons named Kai, Klay, Kit and Cass.

Despite the many cheating claims through the years Coleen has stuck by her husband, with this new documentary giving an inside look to what Coleen was thinking in the early days.