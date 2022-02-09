Coleen Rooney and husband Wayne Rooney were out in force for the premiere of the footballer’s new Amazon Prime documentary Rooney on Wednesday 9 February.

The married couple, who have been together since they were just 16 years old, have undergone a lot of public scrutiny and scandal over the years amid the sports star’s indiscretions, and Coleen has recently said she has “learnt to live” with his behaviour.

Despite that, Coleen, 35, and Wayne, 36, who share sons Kai, 11, Klay, eight, Kit, five, and Cass, three, together, appeared more united than ever as they arrived at the Amazon Prime event in London.

Coleen opted for a black blazer, sleek pin-striped trousers, blouse and matching neck collar for the event.



She wore her hair in a low bun with her signature centre parting and allowed a few strands to fall and frame her face.

The mum-of-four chose pointed black stiletto heels and a stunning black velvet Chanel bag for the documentary screening, and her bronze makeup glowed.

Wayne meanwhile, chose a navy suit, striped tie and and dark brown shoes, as he posed on the blue carpet with his wife.

The pair had their arms wrapped around each other in a show of support throughout their appearance, as they geared up for the tell-all programme to finally be released out into the world.



During Rooney, Coleen opens up about her husband’s cheating and admitted she has learnt to “live with” his infidelities over the years.

While the couple have been married since 2008, their relationship has been plagued by cheating scandals much earlier, with reports Wayne cheated with three prostitutes in 2002.

During a clip from the documentary, Coleen shared: “I think the first time [he cheated] we were young so there was a lot of arguing.





“I knew groups that Wayne was hanging round with that weren’t good for him.

“Lovely people but together, with alcohol, not good. And I told him that from day one.

“I didn’t want him to stop being friends with them, I just didn’t want him to go out in situations with them because they got themselves into bad situations,” the socialite went on.

Coleen added that while she believes alcohol is to “blame” for a lot of Wayne’s behaviour, she also doesn’t think it’s a “good thing for Wayne to be unsupervised”.