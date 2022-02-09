In recent days, police forces across England have posted on social media about stopping cyclists for not obeying the rules of the road. Greater Manchester Police said that in a 90-minute window, officers stopped 30 cyclists who had “ridden straight through red traffic lights”.
They added: “Traffic offence reports were issued during this deployment, however officers have also utilised education alongside enforcement.
“By highlighting the dangers and refreshing their knowledge of the law we hope to reduce the risks to all road users, not just cyclists.”
The force implored cyclists to follow the rules of the road.
According to cycling publication Road.cc, its crackdown follows a Metropolitan Police operation in Hackney, east London.
“Agreed, it’s illegal, but unsafe? I don’t think so.
“The numbers doing it merely shows the road design is unsuitable for cycles.”
Pompey Cyclist raged: “Now do cars. Because, you know, they actually cause danger and that wouldn’t be a total waste of our money.”
A campaign group dedicated to making the A56 in the North West of England safer said that there were “far more serious and frequent dangerous road traffic offences committed”.
Tensions between cyclists and motorists have already been running high since the introduction of new rules in the Highway Code in January.
Under the new Highway Code, cyclists are now asked to ride in the centre of quieter roads, in slower-moving traffic and when approaching junctions – to make them more visible to drivers.
The code also asks cyclists to be aware of motorists behind them and give way when safe to do so.
The Government has introduced a “hierarchy of road users” as well, with pedestrians taking priority and lorry drivers least at-risk in a collision.
However, a survey by AA undertaken last month found that 33 percent of drivers were unaware of the changes to the Highway Code, including 4 percent who had “no intention” of looking at the new rules.
Duncan Dollimore, head of campaigns for Cycling UK, said that any confusion over the rules would “squander” their chance of making roads safer.