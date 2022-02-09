In recent days, police forces across England have posted on social media about stopping cyclists for not obeying the rules of the road. Greater Manchester Police said that in a 90-minute window, officers stopped 30 cyclists who had “ridden straight through red traffic lights”.

They added: “Traffic offence reports were issued during this deployment, however officers have also utilised education alongside enforcement.

“By highlighting the dangers and refreshing their knowledge of the law we hope to reduce the risks to all road users, not just cyclists.”

The force implored cyclists to follow the rules of the road.

According to cycling publication Road.cc, its crackdown follows a Metropolitan Police operation in Hackney, east London.

