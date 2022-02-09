Goffart explains that “on the one hand, they want to show Russia that the three big EU countries are reacting together to the aggression from Moscow.”

“On the other hand, France currently holds the EU Council Presidency, Germany the G-7 and Poland currently chairs the OSCE,” so they need to come together and protect their interests.

According to Goffart’s analysis, Olaf Scholz has discussed with President Joe Biden over sanctions that should take effect in the event of a Russian invasion of Ukraine, during his trip to the US.

He added: “Scholz made it clear with Biden that the Western allies had been closely coordinating for a long time to discuss possible sanctions.”

Besides, Goffart said that “there are still considerable disagreements behind the scenes” on economic sanctions, as well as regarding the Nord Stream 2 pipeline dispute.

