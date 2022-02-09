



One of Team GB’s biggest medal hopes for the 2022 Winter Olympics is out of the competition after putting in her “worst performance of the season” in her quarter-final. It was a crushing blow for the Brits on day five in Beijing, as their wait for a first medal of the Games goes on.

It wasn’t all doom and gloom for Team GB, though, as a speed skating hopeful overcame a disastrous day on Saturday to reach the final of his second event. That was achieved in part thanks to a swathe of disqualifications of some of those who had finished ahead of him as controversy over suit rules continues to blight the Games. Elsewhere, there was an emotional moment for one American athlete who pulled off an incredibly victory 16 years in the making to make up for a disastrous moment at Torino 2006. Here’s some of the biggest moments and things that might have gone under the radar from another action-packed day in Beijing: Team GB’s snowboarding shocker Charlotte Bankes came into these Games on a high, having finished on the podium in five of the six World Cup races she had taken part in this season. The 26-year-old was a clear favourite for a medal in the snowboard cross, and regarded by some as Team GB’s best chance of winning a gold at these Games. JUST IN: Winter Olympic skier Nina O’Brien needed a stretcher after heavy crash

But it wasn’t to be, as she was beaten to the line and eliminated from the competition after a photo finish in her last-16 race. “I’ve had a great season so far. This is my worst result of the season and having that at the Olympics is tough,” she later told BBC Sport. “I just wanted to give my best today and it didn’t go my way.” Jacobellis ends 16-year pain That same event did deliver what might end up being one of the most heartwarming victories of these Olympics, however. Lindsey Jacobellis has a place in Winter Olympics history for one of the Games’ most infamous moments – when she threw away the gold medal in 2006. Aged just 20 and much less mature than she is now, the American was leading the field in Torino but showboated with the line in sight – an paid the price for her cockiness, falling and watching as someone else took the medal she should have won. Now, 16 years later, she can finally call herself an Olympic champion after producing her first win in three years at the moment it mattered most, becoming the oldest snowboarding gold medallist in Games history at the age of 36. “It finally all came together. All the stars aligned and in this sport, that can be rare,” she declared gleefully. DON’T MISS:

Treacy gets lucky amid speed skating storm British speed skaters have had some dreadful luck when it comes to disqualifications at the Winter Olympics – just ask Elise Christie. But for once a GB athlete was on the receiving end of some good fortune, after Farrell Treacy secured a spot in the 1500m final thanks to a swathe of disqualifications. His Olympics got off to a disastrous start after failing to make the final of the 1000m because he thought he had heard the bell for the final lap and went all out in his heat – only to realise he had made his move too soon. It looked for a moment as though he would not reach the 1500m final either on Wednesday, but was handed a reprieve when Canada’s Charles Hamelin was kicked out of the competition for an illegal overtake on him. Treacy was handed a place in the final along with two others, after a handful of other penalties were handed out across all the heats. He made the most of it, in a sense – setting a new British record in the final but he never had enough to trouble the front-runners, finishing ninth with his best ever time.

Skier’s nightmare sparks mental health row Mikaela Shiffrin has had some dreadful luck in the Olympics. Two days ago she made an early error which saw her giant slalom hopes end after just the fourth gate. And the exact same thing happened in the women’s slalom on Wednesday, causing the devastated American to sit, looking hopeless, at the side of the piste for around half-an-hour as the rest of the field did their runs. Cameras from US broadcaster NBC were focussed upon her throughout that time, leading to a row on social media over the need to focus so much on that heartbreak – sparking memories of US gymnast Simone Biles’ similar predicament at the Tokyo Games last summer. “NBC learned absolutely nothing from Simone Biles and now they are doing the SAME thing to Mikaela Shiffrin and it’s infuriating,” one angry Twitter user said of the situation. Meanwhile, Shiffrin herself told media afterwards that she doesn’t know if she can motivate herself to ski again at these Games. “I have some team-mates who are really fast and we have the athletes who can fill the spaces, so if I am going to ski out on the fifth gate, what’s the point?” she said.

Parker’s turbulent slalom story After preparing for four years for a Winter Olympics, the last thing any athlete would need is any last-minute disruption. But that’s what alpine skier Katie Parker had to deal with, as just 24 hours before her Games debut it looked as though she would not be able to take part. The Australian missed the giant slalom after a delayed arrival in Beijing following a positive Covid-19 test last month, and then faced further delays when entering the Olympic bubble over a struggle to produce two negative tests. Parker then returned another positive PCR test on Tuesday, which looked set to rule her out altogether, but then a second test cleared her to be able to compete. After all that distraction, it’s hardly surprising that the Aussie found it tough as she finally made her debut in the women’s slalom on Wednesday, as she failed to complete her run and so her competition was over. “I didn’t sleep all night, then there was the phone call at 5am,” she said after competing. “I had 30 minutes to get my stuff ready. I had to switch all my emotions in 30 minutes and pull myself together. “There have just been so many unknowns and it has been a really big and emotional rollercoaster. It’s by far the most emotional I’ve ever been.”









