The Heartbreak Kid is actually a remake of a 1972 classic of the same name. Originally starring Charles Grodin, Cybill Shepherd and Jeannie Berlin, much like the remake, it was largely forgotten by audiences after its premiere.

Co-director and writer of the remake, Bobby Farrelly explained the changed made to the reboot in order to make the new film different from the original. He explained: “They came to us and said, ‘do you want to do a remake of the The Heartbreak Kid?’ No, why would we, it’s classic. Then about two years ago, someone came back and said there’s a new draft of The Heartbreak Kid because they really did something smart. It was written by Leslie Dixon and Scott Armstrong at separate times. What they’ve done is flip the original. The original was a very spunky girl who goes on this honeymoon and meets Cybill Shepard.”