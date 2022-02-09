Stephen Lowe, group communications director at Just Group, outlined why these “freebie” benefits such as the bus pass are important to claimants.

Mr Lowe explained: “The social and cultural reference to ‘freebie’ benefits means nearly all over 65s know about them but their financial value is dwarfed by other benefits which are less well known.

“The state pension alone will not provide a comfortable standard of living so checking your entitlement for other state benefits should be as much a part of planning for retirement as understanding what your private pension and other savings will provide.”

If someone is missing out on the free bus pass due to the state pension age change, there may be other discounts they can claim on their bus travel.