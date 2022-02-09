Geordie Shore’sSophie Kasaei suffered an unfortunate fall after a night celebrating at the Brits.

The reality TV star joined the many celebrities at the awards ceremony at the O2 Arena in London, and appeared to take a tumble as she exited the venue following the after-party.

The 32 year old had to scoop up her bag, which had a gold-coloured drinks can in it, from the floor after seemingly dropping it as she suffered the mishap.

Despite being unsteady on her feet, the star looked incredible in a black gown with chain mail-style detailing and an asymmetric bodice.

Sporting a high ponytail and smoky eyes, she stunned onlookers with her striking make up look.



(Image: JAMES CURLEY AND MAGICMOMENTSUK)



Get exclusive celebrity stories and fabulous photoshoots straight to your inbox with OK!’s daily newsletter . You can sign up at the top of the page.

The reality star had earlier shared a photo of the expensive bar tab she picked up during the night.

Revealing the cost on her Instagram stories, Sophie caught a snap of the £198.00 card request and was unimpressed with the prices at the bar, labelling them as “f*****g disgusting”.

The Geordie star also documented her journey home to her hotel room, ordering a takeaway in another video shared in the small hours of Thursday morning.



(Image: Instagram / Sophie Kasaei)



Sophie wasn’t the only star who suffered a stumble at the Brits, as singer Anne-Marie dramatically flew down some steps while on stage during her live performance on ITV.

Pop star Anne-Marie had the accident seconds into her performance of Kiss My (Uh Oh), as her ankle looked as though it painfully buckled under her.

The 30 year old dusted herself down and composed herself to complete the performance like a true professional.



(Image: Instagram / Sophie Kasaei)





(Image: Instagram / Sophie Kasaei)



The 2022 edition of the Brit Awards were dominated by women this year, as ten of the fifteen awards were won by female acts.

Highlights included Little Simz picking up Best New Artist and Becky Hill winning Best Dance Act.

On the night of the awards, hosted by comedian Mo Gilligan, Adele was the biggest winner – scooping Best Artist, Best Album and Song of the Year.



(Image: GETTY)



The 33 year old star performed I Drink Wine, wearing an incredible gold gown as she wowed the audience with her ballad.

In her emotional speech picking up her gong for her number 1 album, 30, the Londoner announced: “I’d like to dedicate this award to my son and to Simon, his dad.”

“This album was all of our journey, not just mine,” Adele added, holding back tears.



(Image: ITV)



The Easy on Me singer added: “I’m very proud of myself for sticking to my guns and putting out an album that was about something so personal to me because not many people do stuff like that anymore.

“My son has been so gracious and kind and patient with me over the last couple of years and it’s for him”, the mega star added.

To stay up to date on all the latest news on Sophie Kasaei and more of your favourite stars, sign up to OK!’s daily newsletter.