Streaming services backed a number of movies that secured key nominations on Feb. 8, in advance of the 94th annual Oscars, which will be televised March 27 on ABC. This means many of them are available to watch now, including “The Power of the Dog,” which led among nominated films with 12 nods, and “Coda.”

Several best picture nominees are not available for streaming yet, but “Belfast,” “Drive My Car” and “Licorice Pizza” can be viewed via digital rental. The same goes for “Dune” and “King Richard,” which were featured on HBO Max but have since left the platform. “West Side Story” will soon land on Disney+, as noted below.

For those eager to catch up on the major contenders, here’s where you can currently find them:

Meryl Streep stars as President Janie Orlean in "Don't Look Up."

Best picture: “Don’t Look Up,” “The Power of the Dog.”

Best actor and actress: Andrew Garfield (“Tick, Tick … Boom!”), Olivia Colman (“The Lost Daughter”) and Benedict Cumberbatch (“The Power of the Dog”).

Best animated movie: “The Mitchells vs. the Machines.”

Best international movie: “The Hand of God.”

Amazon

Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem in "Being the Ricardos"

Best actor and actress: Javier Bardem and Nicole Kidman (“Being the Ricardos”).

Hulu

"Summer of Soul" is nominated for best feature documentary.

Best picture: “Nightmare Alley.”

Best actress: Kristen Stewart (“Spencer”).

Best animated movie: “Flee.”

Best documentary: “Summer of Soul” and “Flee.”

Disney+

Ariana DeBose as Anita and David Alvarez as Bernardo in "West Side Story."

Best picture: “West Side Story” (coming March 2).

Best animated movie: “Encanto,” “Raya and the Last Dragon” and “Luca.”

HBO Max

Jessica Chastain in "The Eyes of Tammy Faye."

Best picture: “Nightmare Alley.”

Best actress: Jessica Chastain (“The Eyes of Tammy Faye”).

Apple TV+

Denzel Washington in "The Tragedy of Macbeth."

Best picture: “Coda.”

Best actor: Denzel Washington (“The Tragedy of Macbeth”).



