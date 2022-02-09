“Yellowstone” has become a major hit in the cable realm, airing exclusively on Paramount Network. While “1883” also debuted on the extended cable station, it’s become a hit in its own right via the Paramount+ streaming service. As reported by Country Living, “6666” will also be a Paramount+ exclusive when it finally makes its debut. So if you’re dying to delve deeper into the world of “Yellowstone” via “6666,” you’ll want to make sure your Paramount+ subscription remains active.

Now that you know where you can watch “6666,” the obvious question becomes when you’ll be able to. The short answer to that inquiry is “we don’t know,” because neither Taylor Sheridan nor his Paramount colleagues have announced an official release date yet. It’s worth noting, however, that “1883” premiered early in the Season 4 run of “Yellowstone,” which itself began airing in November 2021. As a Paramount exec recently confirmed to Newsweek that Season 5 of “Yellowstone” is expected to premiere in the Fall of ’22, one might reasonably assume “6666” will turn up about the same time.

That, of course, will not be soon enough for diehard fans eager to see what Sheridan and co. have in store with “6666.” But given how the first two series in the “Yellowstone” cowboy-verse have turned out, it’ll no doubt be well worth the wait.