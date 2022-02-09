Sponsored Video


Call of Duty

By Max Mallow

How Many Call of Duty Games Are There: Timeline, History, Remasters

Photo by Activision/Infinity Ward

Call of Duty is one of the longest standing, and most popular first-person shooter franchises of all time. Including numerous entries, multiple sub-franchises and smash hits that have spanned across multiple generations of consoles, Call of Duty is a juggernaut in the video game industry.

But, it’s hard to keep track of the number of games in the franchise. Especially considering series’ have been rebooted, there have been remasters, and there’s still an annual release every fall. So, just how many Call of Duty titles are there?

Here’s a detailed history of main series entries in the Call of Duty franchise.

Call of Duty (2003)



Source link

By clicking submit, you agree to share your email address with the site owner and Mailchimp to receive marketing, updates, and other emails from the site owner. Use the unsubscribe link in those emails to opt out at any time.

Processing…
Success! You're on the list.