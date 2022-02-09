How Many Call of Duty Games Are There: Timeline, History, Remasters

By Max Mallow
Call of Duty is one of the longest standing, and most popular first-person shooter franchises of all time. Including numerous entries, multiple sub-franchises and smash hits that have spanned across multiple generations of consoles, Call of Duty is a juggernaut in the video game industry.
But, it’s hard to keep track of the number of games in the franchise. Especially considering series’ have been rebooted, there have been remasters, and there’s still an annual release every fall. So, just how many Call of Duty titles are there?
Here’s a detailed history of main series entries in the Call of Duty franchise.
Call of Duty (2003)
Call of Duty was first released in 2003 by developer Infinity Ward. The game is set in World War II as features three storyline campaigns: American, British, and Soviet. Players fight on some of the most historic battlegrounds in WWII including the Battle of the Budge, Battle of Stalingrad, and more. The game was also ported to Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 later with HD resolutions.
Call of Duty 2 (2005)
Call of Duty 2, also developed by Infinity Ward, followed two years later. The game also took place during World War II and was released on the Xbox 360 as a launch title, Mac, Windows and mobile. The game featured three campaigns: Soviet, British and American. Each of which take place during notable periods of World War II. The start of the American campaign sees players taking part in D-Day and the assault of Pointe du Hoc.
Call of Duty 3 (2006)
Treyarch entered the Call of Duty scene with Call of Duty 3, marking the first time a main series release followed directly a year after the previous entry. This was also the first time Call of Duty appeared on the PlayStation console family and the Nintendo Wii.
Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare (2007)
The title that changed the first-person shooter franchise. Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare redefined the class-based multiplayer shooter. Not to mention, the story had some of the best video game moments of all time like “All Ghillied Up.” The title would later be remastered and re-released as part of a bundle with Infinite Warfare. The game was also ported to the Wii in 2009 as Modern Warfare – Reflex Edition.
Call of Duty: World at War (2008)
Just a year later, Treyarch returned with Call of Duty: World at War. After the series was modernized in COD 4, it returned back to World War II. The game’s multiplayer might have not been as highly praised as its predecessor, but it did introduce the Zombies mode. Since then, Zombies has become a staple of not only the Call of Duty franchise, but Treyarch studios as well.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (2009)
Infinity Ward’s next release was a direct sequel to COD 4 with Modern Warfare 2. MW2 improved on what made COD 4 so popular. Updated classes, a more in-depth weapon progression system, new killstreaks including the Tactical Nuke and more made MW2 a smash hit. Plus, the campaign once again delivered with some high-intensity moments and new characters. Not to mention, the controversial “No Russian” mission.
Call of Duty: Black Ops (2010)
“What do the numbers mean, Mason?” A line that’s still repeated today and one that defined the Black Ops genre. This was the first entry in Treyarch’s most successful sub-series, and there were some interesting additions. First, the campaign was again top notch. Second, a more robust Zombies mode that even included a map of the Pentagon. Finally, new game modes including party modes like Sticks and Stones, Gun Game and more. Fans, however, still don’t forgive Treyarch for what the studio did to quickscoping.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (2011)
Modern Warfare 3 was the conclusion of one of the most popular trilogies in all of gaming. The multiplayer wasn’t as well received as previous entries, especially since the maps failed to live up to the level of the previous entries. Still, it marked the end of an era that made Infinity Ward a household name in console shooters.
Call of Duty: Black Ops II (2012)
For many, this is the greatest Call of Duty title of all time. If Infinity Ward broke the mold by taking the series into modern combat, Treyarch revolutionized it by taking it into the future. A direct sequel to the 2010 release, Black Ops II takes place in 2025 as players set out to take out Raul Menendez. On the multiplayer side, Treyarch reinvented the Create-a-Class system by introducing the Pick 10. Players had 10 points per class to add whatever they wanted. Everything, from a weapon, attachment, equipment or perk was worth one point. One of the most popular additions in Call of Duty history. Plus, this title took the esports scene to another level introducing the first ever Call of Duty World Championship with a $1 million prize pool.
Call of Duty: Ghosts (2013)
Infinity Ward followed up Modern Warfare 3 with a new release, Ghosts. One that hasn’t received a sequel to this day. The multiplayer reveal notably even featured a song debut from Eminem off of his upcoming EP at the time, The Marshal Mathers LP 2. The campaign lacked what made the MW series so popular, multiplayer wasn’t on a level close to Black Ops II, and overall just lacked innovation. Extinction? Not the most successful mode in the franchise’s history. But, it was the first Call of Duty title to be released on the Xbox One and Play Station 4. It was also the last COD release on Xbox 360 and PS3.
Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare (2014)
After complaining about the lack of innovation in Ghosts, fans were treated to yet another genre-redefining game with Advanced Warfare. Sledgehammer Games’ first solo title introduced Exo Suits, kicking off the jetpack era of COD multiplayer. The movement was taken to a new level with players able to double jump, dash, and more with the new advanced system.
Call of Duty: Black Ops III (2015)
Treyarch adapted the Exo Suit system creating a jetpack system for Black Ops III by introducing new features like wall running. It was a divisive feature, with some fans calling for the series to put the boots back on the ground. Also, Treyarch introduced Specialists that had special abilities like a flamethrower, active camouflage, and more. Activision wasn’t done there with one more jetpack Call of Duty title set to release next year.
Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare (2016)
Infinite Warfare was developed by Infinity Ward, the first Call of Duty title the studio had made in three years. It featured the same jetpack system from Black Ops III, making Advanced Warfare movement a thing of the past. The premiere trailer was one of the most downvoted video game trailers in history, but fans were treated to Modern Warfare Remastered with the release.
Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare Remastered (2016)
If fans were disappointed with Infinite Warfare, at least they had a remastered version of COD 4 to play during the year. The updated graphics were welcomed, the nostalgia was high and the reception was positive. Though, this remains the only modern Call of Duty title to be remastered in full.
Call of Duty: WWII (2017)
After three years of jetpacks, the studio that introduced advanced movement brought the series not only back to boots on the ground, but also to World War II. An interesting choice considering it had been nine years since the last WWII release. It wasn’t the most popular release, but fans were happy that boots were back on the ground. Interestingly enough, the Battlefield series also returned to World War I and WWII around the same time.
Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 (2018)
Black Ops 4 finally marked more innovation in the series. In a time where Overwatch started to gain popularity, Black Ops 4 took the Specialist system and updated it. Plus, it was the first Call of Duty title to have required health regeneration. But, the big innovation came in the form of Blackout. The first battle royale mode of the franchise. Fortnite, H1Z1 and more had dominated the scene, but Call of Duty finally threw its hat in the ring.
Call of Duty: Mobile (2019)
COD Mobile was a breath of fresh air in the series as a free-to-play title on Android and iOS. The game features multiplayer, battle royale and Zombies. It includes weapons and maps from past Call of Duty titles, and fans today even say they wished Activision released a similar title on consoles and PC. The game is developed by TiMi Studio Group and won Best Mobile Game in 2019 at The Game Awards.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019)
A reboot! When things are getting dull and studios don’t know what to do, you might as well reboot something. Modern Warfare 2019, as its referred to, was the first time Activision rebooted a sub-series in the franchise. In a time where fans had grown tired of the campaigns and were only buying COD titles each year for the new multiplayer, this campaign was a return to form. The multiplayer though was extremely divisive with fans saying it didn’t feel like a Call of Duty title anymore. But, it did introduce the fan base to one of the most popular releases in the franchises history: Warzone.
Call of Duty: Warzone (2020)
After abandoning Blackout in Black Ops 4, Activision released a standalone, free-to-play battle royale title called Warzone. Running on the new engine, players were introduced to Verdansk. One of the most popular battle royale arenas in the genre’s history. The game was lauded by fans and released just as the COVID-19 pandemic started. As people were stuck at home with the world shut down, Warzone became the game to play.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered (2020)
Another Modern Warfare remaster, but a glass-half-empty one at that. Modern Warfare 2’s campaign was remastered in 2020, but the multiplayer was left aside. Fans hope at some point MW2 is remastered in full considering how popular it was at the time.
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War (2020)
Black Ops Cold War returned fans to the popular Treyarch series, but it wasn’t a reboot. Players were taken back to the original time period and reintroduced to popular characters like Alex Mason and Frank Woods. The game’s development cycle was littered with controversy after a Kotaku report detailed tension between Sledgehammer Games and Raven Software. As a result, Activision brought in Treyarch to develop the title which caused a shorter development period. Despite some issues fans had with the title, hardcore fans appreciated Cold War considering they felt it was more of a COD release than MW 2019. Plus, Warzone was updated taking players back in time to Verdansk of 1984.
Call of Duty: Vanguard (2021)
Yet another World War II release. Sledgehammer Games released Call of Duty: Vanguard in 2021 and it’s been one of the most deflating releases in the franchise’s history. Most fans are over the WWII setting. They want something new and fresh in the series calling back to complaints around the time of Ghosts. But, Vanguard did mark the introduction of a brand-new Warzone experience, Warzone Pacific, and the new Caldera map.
All things considered, there are 36 total Call of Duty titles. There are 19 main series entries plus two remasters and COD: Mobile, as of the release of Vanguard. Here’s a list of other notable titles in the Call of Duty franchise:
The newest release, as of writing, is Vanguard. Even more specifically, Warzone Pacific considering it came out a short while after Vanguard dropped.
As of writing, the following Call of Duty titles have been remastered:
There’s been no confirmation that Modern Warfare 2 will be getting remastered any time soon, unfortunately. Many consider it a missed opportunity that only the campaign was re-released. Hopefully, at some point, Infinity Ward brings back one of the most popular multiplayer releases on next-generation consoles.
Not only is there no news about a Black Ops 2 remaster, there’s no news about any Black Ops remaster. If MW2 multiplayer is at the top of remaster wish lists, Black Ops and its sequel are close behind it. Especially if Activision handles it like Infinite Warfare by pairing a remaster with a new series entry, it seems like a no-brainer to win over the community once again.
Call of Duty: Ghosts is unique in the fact that it was the successor to the Modern Warfare franchise, but it never received a sequel. Infinity Ward opted to reboot the Modern Warfare universe following Infinite Warfare, but that hasn’t stopped fans from wanting a sequel to Ghosts. Rumors point toward Call of Duty 2022, which is being developed by Infinity Ward, being a sequel to the MW 2019 reboot, so fans will have to continue to wait for more information on Ghosts.