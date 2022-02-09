Pokemon Legends: Arceus reimagines Sneasel as a Fighting/Poison hybrid with a brand-new evolution to boot. Sneasler, its Hisuian evolution, reflects its type change with its ability to scale steep landscapes across the different regions. However, it still uses the same evolution item as Sneasels of the future: the Razor Claw. This mysterious claw evolves Hisuian Sneasel into Sneasler and, if you happen to find one in a space-time distortion, a regular Sneasel into Weavile. Here’s everything you need to know about the Razor Claw and how to evolve Sneasel with it.

Where to find Razor Claw

Razor Claws can be found at the trading post/item exchange

Razor Claws mostly pop up in shops or as drops. It isn’t easy to find a Razor Claw, but you can use one of these methods to earn one through some good ol’ grinding. Any one of these should work, though some will be more convenient depending on your luck.

Buy with Merit Points from the Item Exchange: The Item Exchange sells Razor Claws for 1,400 Merit Points. Merit points mainly come from retrieving lost satchels, so keep fetching them until you have enough points for a Razor Claw. It’s one of the most popular ways to get the Razor Claw because it’s in a fixed location.

Buy from Ginter in Jubilife Village: Ginter, one of the peddlers right outside of Galaxy Hall, sells expensive but valuable items to passersby. He switches the item every day, as in a full day and night cycle. Keep checking in with him in case he mentions a “Mystery Claw,” which you can buy for 10,000 Poke. This so-called Mystery Claw is actually the Razor Claw.

Ginter likes to keep special products especially mysterious

Keep beating up Sneasels and hope for it as a drop: Wild Sneasels sometimes drop Razor Claws after being captured or defeated in battle. It’s unclear what the exact drop rate percentage is. Some players report finding one right away or searching for way too long.

Space-time distortions: You can also find Razor Claws inside space-time distortions. However, considering how drops and items can vary, it isn’t the most reliable way to find Razor Claws.

Where to find Sneasel

Sneasel appears in Alabaster Icelands and Coronet Highlands. You should have plenty of chances to catch them because of how common they are. Watch out: These keen-eyed Pokemon attack on sight! It shouldn’t be a problem catching them from behind if you’re a high enough star rank, though.

How to evolve Sneasel with Razor Claw

Sneasel Pokedex entry in progress

Sneasel evolves into Weavile at nighttime in Diamond and Pearl. However, Sneasler is different. It evolves during the day instead of at night. More specifically, the Razor Claw won’t show as “compatible” with Sneasel until its morning or midday. Wait for the sun to rise or speak to the Galaxy Team guard to rest until one of the aforementioned times.

So far, the Razor Claw only seems to work on Sneasel. This isn’t surprising, considering other evolution items like the Black Augurite, Metal Coat, and Peat Block also only work with one specific kind of Pokemon. As mentioned before, Johto Sneasel can also appear in space-time distortions. You can evolve it into Weavile at night like in other modern era games.

Need help finding other rare Pokemon in Pokemon Legends: Arceus? We also have a guide for finding Shiny Pokemon, catching the almighty Arceus, and more.