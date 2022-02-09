Ischaemic strokes are the most common type of stroke. They happen when a blood clot blocks the flow of blood and oxygen to the brain. These blood clots typically form in areas where the arteries have been narrowed or blocked over time by fatty deposits known as plaques. The potential life-threatening condition is known to give early warning signs in your limbs. What to spot?
Ischemic stroke is one of three types of strokes and is also referred to as brain ischemia and cerebral ischemia.
This type of stroke is caused by a blockage in an artery that supplies blood to the brain.
The blockage reduces the blood flow and oxygen to the brain, leading to damage or death of brain cells.
If circulation isn’t restored quickly, brain damage can be permanent.
Approximately 87 percent of all strokes are ischemic stroke.
According to Healthline, early symptoms of an ischemic stroke include:
- Vision problems
- Weakness or paralysis in your limbs
- Dizziness
- Confusion
- Loss of coordination
- Drooping of face on one side.
Nearly three-quarters of stroke survivors in the UK have leg weakness, and over three quarters have arm weakness, said the Stroke Association
The health site added: “If your muscles are weak, you could have difficulties with walking, moving your arms or holding things.
“Weakness on one side of the body is often referred to as hemiparesis (‘half-weakness’).
“Paralysis on one side of the body is called hemiplegia (‘half-paralysis’). If you have weakness or paralysis, you may need help with everyday activities.”