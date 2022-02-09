Ischaemic strokes are the most common type of stroke. They happen when a blood clot blocks the flow of blood and oxygen to the brain. These blood clots typically form in areas where the arteries have been narrowed or blocked over time by fatty deposits known as plaques. The potential life-threatening condition is known to give early warning signs in your limbs. What to spot?

Ischemic stroke is one of three types of strokes and is also referred to as brain ischemia and cerebral ischemia.

This type of stroke is caused by a blockage in an artery that supplies blood to the brain.

The blockage reduces the blood flow and oxygen to the brain, leading to damage or death of brain cells.

If circulation isn’t restored quickly, brain damage can be permanent.

Approximately 87 percent of all strokes are ischemic stroke.