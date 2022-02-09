This story was shared by Led Zeppelin’s Jimmy Page who played guitar in the recording’s orchestra several years before rising to fame himself.

The 78-year-old told GQ last year: “The full orchestra sounded absolutely amazing, but then Shirley Bassey arrived. This was Goldfinger. She arrived with a friend, was very quiet and then was asked to come out and sing. And it took her just one take.”

The singer then went blue in the face and fainted since Bond composer John Barry had kept telling her to keep holding the final note for longer and longer.

Page added: “And at the end of the tape she collapsed on the floor. At the end of the song, she just held this one note and she basically ran out of breath and collapsed. You know how dramatic she is usually, what with all the stuff she does with her hands, but this was even more dramatic – and I was in the front row of the musicians, so I really had a good view of all of this.”

In the end, she even had to remove her bra behind a studio partition between takes so she could hit that last note again and again.

