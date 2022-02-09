Sponsored Video


ARTICLE HIGHLIGHTS

  • Jen Landon is the daughter of Little House on the Prairie star Michael Landon.
  • She was a soap opera star before landing the role of Teeter on Yellowstone.
  • Landon admits that Yellowstone can be “emotional” because of the similarities to her father’s first hit show.
Jen Landon as Teeter on Yellowstone

Jen Landon | Paramount

Yellowstone season 3 saw the arrival of Jen Landon’s Teeter to the bunkhouse, and she quickly became a fan favorite. As the lone female ranch hand on John Dutton’s (Kevin Costner) beloved ranch, Landon’s character is a rugged cowgirl whose southern accent is nearly impossible to understand. And that’s what fans love about her.



