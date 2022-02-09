ARTICLE HIGHLIGHTS

Jen Landon | Paramount

Yellowstone season 3 saw the arrival of Jen Landon’s Teeter to the bunkhouse, and she quickly became a fan favorite. As the lone female ranch hand on John Dutton’s (Kevin Costner) beloved ranch, Landon’s character is a rugged cowgirl whose southern accent is nearly impossible to understand. And that’s what fans love about her.

Teeter has been a career-making role for Landon, who was previously known for her work in daytime television. She admits that starring on Yellowstone has been “emotional” at times because of the similarities to one of her father’s most famous roles.

Jen Landon starred in two different soap operas before ‘Yellowstone’

Before she landed the role of Teeter, Landon was popular in the world of soap operas. She starred as Gwen Norbeck Munson on As the World Turns from 2005 to 2008 and appeared in nearly 500 episodes. She returned in 2010 as the show came to an end.

As the half-sister of longtime character Carly Tenney, Landon’s Gwen was also known for a popular, years-long relationship with Will Munson. For her performance, Landon won three consecutive Daytime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Younger Actress in a Drama Series.

Landon continued her soap career in 2012 with a brief stint on The Young and the Restless as Heather Stevens. In 2017, she appeared in five episodes of Days of Our Lives as Hillary Nelson.

Jen Landon currently stars on 2 primetime dramas

Landon made the transition to prime time television in 2017 with appearances in Chicago Med and Animal Kingdom. She also popped up in the film The Front Runner with Hugh Jackman.

Then, she landed Yellowstone and became part of the regular cast. At the same time, Landon scored a recurring role on the CBS drama FBI: Most Wanted. Landon currently goes back and forth between playing Teeter on Yellowstone and Sarah Allen on FBI: Most Wanted.

As Landon has tried to make a name for herself in Hollywood, many have noticed she has a familiar last name. That’s because she’s the daughter of Hollywood legend Michael Landon, who starred in three different primetime series during his career — Bonanza, Little House on the Prairie, and Highway to Heaven.

The ‘Yellowstone’ star admits the show has been ’emotional’ because of the similarities to ‘Bonanza’

Yellowstone is a very different project compared to the others on Landon’s resume. The Paramount Network drama is the first western that she’s been a part of. And she admits that playing Teeter can be emotional for her because her dad was such a big star in the western genre.