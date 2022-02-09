Kate Middleton’s engagement ring, a 12-carat, oval blue sapphire with a halo of diamonds, and famously Princess Diana’s engagement ring before hers, pulls in 32,400 searches a month. This is over five times the searches for all royal rings making it the most popular royal ring in the UK, even after 11 years of marriage. Ahead of Valentine’s Day, creative resource Design Bundles analysed 25 of the most popular royal engagement rings to discover the most sought-after in the country.
Meghan Markle’s engagement ring is the second most popular in the UK.
The Duchess of Sussex’s ring pulls 31,200 searches per year – five times more than the average yearly searches for all royal rings.
Despite being second in the UK, Meghan’s ring is searched for 240,000 times worldwide, making it the most searched for royal ring across the globe.
Kate’s ring, on the other hand, gets roughly 190,000 searches a year worldwide.
Meghan’s six-carat cushion-cut sparkler, designed by Prince Harry himself and costing an estimated £100,000 features a centre diamond from Botswana and two smaller diamonds from Princess Diana’s own collection.
A spokesperson for Design Bundles, which conducted the study, spoke to Express.co.uk about their findings.
They said: “The Royal Family have the most enviable collection of engagement rings in the world.
“With few financial limits and a dazzling inheritance of stunning gems from all eras in history, many in the UK will look to the royals for inspiration when it comes to planning an engagement or proposing to their partner.
The sumptuous ruby trilogy ring, surrounded by smaller diamonds, was designed by her future husband Anthony Armstrong-Jones to resemble a rosebud after Margaret’s middle name, Rose.
Grace Kelly’s engagement ring is also one of the UK’s most sought after, with 7,200 searches a year in the country.
The movie-star turned Princess’s ring, given to her by Prince Rainier of Monaco, was a 10-carat, emerald-cut diamond from Cartier, worth nearly £3million.
Princess Beatrice’s ring, a stunning 3.5-carat diamond flanked by two smaller diamonds is the fifth most popular in the UK, beating her sister Eugenie’s.
Given to her by her fiancé Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, the ring costs an estimated £78,000 and fetches 6,000 searches a year.
Princess Eugenie owns the sixth most Googled royal engagement ring in the country.
The luscious, peach-coloured Padparadscha sapphire, surrounded by a ring of diamonds, rakes in 4,800 searches a month.
The Queen Mother’s engagement ring also pulls in 4,800 searches a month.
She was originally presented with a traditional sapphire and diamond ring by King George VI.
However she swapped the ring for a large pearl surrounded by diamonds later in life.
Royal engagement ring – Rank – Average estimated yearly searches in UK
Kate Middleton – 1 – 32,400
Meghan Markle – 2 – 31,200
Princess Margaret – 3 – 8,400
Grace Kelly – 4 – 7,200
Princess Beatrice – 5 – 6,000
Princess Eugenie – 6 – 4,800
Queen Mother – 7 – 4,800
Queen Elizabeth – 8 – 4,200
Princess Anne – 9 – 3,600
Wallis Simpson – 10 – 2,400