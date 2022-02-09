Gary Lineker has condemned West Ham’s decision to play Kurt Zouma against Watford on Tuesday night. The France international is currently in the spotlight after video footage emerged showing him kicking his pet cat. He’s since apologised for his actions yet supporters vented their fury at him during the Hammers’ win.
Late on Monday it emerged that Zouma had been captured on camera kicking his cat.
Fans from both West Ham and Watford then booed the former Chelsea star as he took to the field at the London Stadium on Tuesday night.
Hammers boss David Moyes explained his decision by saying: “No, because he is one of our better players.
“But it is certainly ongoing and the club are dealing with it, so that is a separate matter.”
Zouma has apologised for his actions, insisting it was an isolated incident.
Yet BBC Sport icon Lineker has now weighed in, condemning the Hammers for starting the centre-back in their match with Watford.
“We’ve got to be held to account when we don’t maintain high standards.
“I think this footballer is a disgrace. I think the RSPCA and the police should be looking into a criminal prosecution.
“I think West Ham, as this player’s employer and as a club that is loved by tens of thousands of fans across London and the country, should be taking action.
“I think Mr Zouma himself should reflect on what he’s done. He should show some contrition.
“If you get away with bad behaviour, whether you’re the Prime Minister, mayor or a footballer, young people who look up to you think that’s the way to behave and it’s okay.”
Moyes later insisted he stood by his decision to play Zouma, despite the backlash the club are now receiving.
“I’m a big animal lover and it’s something that will have affected a lot of people,” he said.
“I was completely disappointed with what I saw and what I was told, but my job was to try and find a way to get a win for West Ham.
“Some people will be disappointed and I understand that.”
The RSPCA said it had received ‘lots of messages on social media’ about the incident.
A spokesman said: “This is a very upsetting video and we’d like to reassure the public that we are investigating.
“We cannot comment further at this time but we’re grateful to everyone who has brought this to our attention.”
Essex Police, meanwhile, have stated they’re aware of the video and are currently investigating whether it took place in their region.
“We are aware of a video circulating on social media relating to an incident involving a cat,” they said.
“Which members of our communities may find distressing.
“We have recently been made aware that this incident may have taken place in Essex and we are liaising with the RSPCA. Urgent enquiries are ongoing.”