Gary Lineker has condemned West Ham’s decision to play Kurt Zouma against Watford on Tuesday night. The France international is currently in the spotlight after video footage emerged showing him kicking his pet cat. He’s since apologised for his actions yet supporters vented their fury at him during the Hammers’ win.

Late on Monday it emerged that Zouma had been captured on camera kicking his cat.

Fans from both West Ham and Watford then booed the former Chelsea star as he took to the field at the London Stadium on Tuesday night.

Hammers boss David Moyes explained his decision by saying: “No, because he is one of our better players.

“But it is certainly ongoing and the club are dealing with it, so that is a separate matter.”

Zouma has apologised for his actions, insisting it was an isolated incident.

Yet BBC Sport icon Lineker has now weighed in, condemning the Hammers for starting the centre-back in their match with Watford.

