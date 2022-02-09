Lando Norris has signed a new contract to stay at McLaren until the end of the 2025 Formula One season. Norris, 22, said committing his future to the team sent “a very strong message” about his expectations for the next three years, before insisting he is targeting a title challenge.

The British driver was considered one of the stars of the 2021 campaign, and at one point, threatened to break up the dominance of Mercedes and Red Bull as he stood on the brink of a top-four finish.

He eventually finished sixth on 160 points but comfortably outperformed his more experienced team-mate Daniel Ricciardo.

Norris notched four podium finishes during the campaign but missed out on a maiden race win at the Russian Grand Prix in heartbreaking fashion.

Having started the race on pole for the first time, Norris led in the closing laps before a downpour of rain arrived in Sochi, and his team took the gamble of keeping him out on dry-weather tyres as Lewis Hamilton bore down on him.

