Since 1980, there have only been eight confirmed cases of Lassa Fever in the UK.

Dr Susan Hopkins, Chief Medical Advisor at UKHSA said: “We can confirm that two cases of Lassa Fever have been identified in England, and a further probable case is under investigation.

“The cases are within the same family and are linked to recent travel to West Africa.

“Cases of Lassa fever are rare in the UK and it does not spread easily between people.

“The overall risk to the public is very low.

“We are contacting the individuals who have had close contact with the cases prior to confirmation of their infection, to provide appropriate assessment, support and advice.”