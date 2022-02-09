



A scene has been set in place on Jubilee Drive in Kensington. It is believed a shooting took place last night, on Tuesday. Nobody was injured during the incident. Police are relieved “more tragic consequences” were avoided.

One mother in the area, walking her child to Kensington Community Primary School on Wednesday morning, told the Liverpool Echo she heard bangs last night. She said they happened at around 10.30pm and sounded like fireworks. Merseyside Police confirmed in a statement that it was called to the road at around 10.55pm after reports of a suspected firearm being discharged at a house. A window was damaged but nobody was hurt.

The police believe the suspect (or suspects) rode away from the scene and towards Edge Lane on an electric bike. They are now appealing for any information local residents may have about the incident. Detective Chief Inspector Rachel Wilson said: “We are in the very early stages of this investigation. We are keen to speak to any witnesses or anyone with any information. “This is a residential area and there will likely be people who may have witnessed the incident or know who is responsible.

“I urge those people to come forward, either directly to the police, or via crime stoppers. “If you spotted anyone making off, please check your CCTV, dashcam or other devices and help us find those responsible.” She added: “Firing a gun in a residential street is extremely reckless and dangerous and could have led to more tragic circumstances.”

Those with information have been aced to message Merseyside Police’s social media desk on Twitter @MerPolCC or Facebook ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’. Incident reference 1099 of 8 February must be quoted. They have also been encouraged to contact Crimestoppers anonymously, on phone (0800 555 111) or online (https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information). More to follow.









