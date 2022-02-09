After the success of MMORPG New World, Amazon Games is back with a brand new release titled Lost Ark. The next massively multiplayer online role-playing game from Amazon will be available as a free download on February 11. If you can’t wait that long, you can actually play early by purchasing one of the Founders Packs, which provide early access and exclusive items. There’s even better news for Amazon Prime customers, who have been granted a selection of bonus items for free.

If you’re an Amazon Prime customer, then you can access the Battle Item Pack as part of your subscription.

The Battle Item Pack contains a host of free goodies to help you on your quest.

This includes the Crystalline Aura, the Amethyst Shard Pack and the Battle Chest Bundle. The latter contains a Healing Battle Chest, Utility Battle Chest and Offensive Battle Chest.

The offer is available until March 8, at which point it will be replaced by another set of bonus items.

As a reminder, you’ll need to be an Amazon Prime member to access the bundle, but not the game itself.

Fortunately, you can try Amazon Prime for free for 30-days. The items will be yours to keep, even when the trial ends.