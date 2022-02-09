Commuters are in for a hellish time as a multi-vehicle crash has sparked huge delays along the M25 clockwise between J16 and J17. Traffic officers are on scene dealing with the incident but National Highways have warned commuters to take “extra time” for their journey.

“Thank you for your patience.”

“Please allow extra time for your journey.

“Traffic Officers are on scene.

National Highways: East tweeted: “The #M25 clockwise between J16 and J17 is currently blocked due to a multi-vehicle collision.

Lanes two, three and four have since reopened but lane 1 remains closed.

There are currently around 45 minutes of delays.

Lanes 2, 3 and 4 have re-opened on the #M25 between J16 and J17. Lane 1 remains closed.

“There are currently delays of 45 minutes, please allow extra time for your journey.”

