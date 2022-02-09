Commuters are in for a hellish time as a multi-vehicle crash has sparked huge delays along the M25 clockwise between J16 and J17. Traffic officers are on scene dealing with the incident but National Highways have warned commuters to take “extra time” for their journey.
National Highways: East tweeted: “The #M25 clockwise between J16 and J17 is currently blocked due to a multi-vehicle collision.
“Traffic Officers are on scene.
“Please allow extra time for your journey.
“Thank you for your patience.”
Lanes two, three and four have since reopened but lane 1 remains closed.
There are currently around 45 minutes of delays.
This followed a crash earlier Tuesday also involving a lorry and a car on the M25 clockwise.
The accident happened at around 4.30am.
Traffic was reduced to just one lane until 6am, according to National Highways.
This resulted in queues of up to five miles, adding to early-morning journey times.
On February 1, another accident along the busy motorway caused up to 45minutes of delays.
Lanes three and four were originally shut following the collision.
No diversions were in place but some motorists left at junction 10 to use the A3 east, then local roads through Weybridge and Chertsey to reach Staines-upon-Thames from the south. They then rejoined the M25 at junction 13.
But the crash also affected traffic on these roads, as well as the A245 for Woking.