Manchester United players want Old Trafford bosses to step up their pursuit of unsettled Paris Saint-Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino.

Several senior members of the United squad are understood to be keen on working under the former Spurs manager.

And while interim boss Ralf Rangnick remains a fan of Ajax’s Erik Ten Hag and will have the biggest say in the recruitment of the next manager, the players’ views have been noted.

New chief executive Richard Arnold, who took over from Ed Woodward last month, is aware of the need to move quickly on the appointment of a manager.

And Pochettino, who is under pressure at PSG, has made it clear he would be keen to move back to the Premier League.