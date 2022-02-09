Manchester United players want Old Trafford bosses to step up their pursuit of unsettled Paris Saint-Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino.
Several senior members of the United squad are understood to be keen on working under the former Spurs manager.
And while interim boss Ralf Rangnick remains a fan of Ajax’s Erik Ten Hag and will have the biggest say in the recruitment of the next manager, the players’ views have been noted.
New chief executive Richard Arnold, who took over from Ed Woodward last month, is aware of the need to move quickly on the appointment of a manager.
And Pochettino, who is under pressure at PSG, has made it clear he would be keen to move back to the Premier League.
PSG and Pochettino face a difficult last 16 opponent in the the Champions League in Real Madrid next Tuesday – another club who have expressed interest in the Argentinian.
And with United keen to tie up the new man before the end of the season, Arnold could have to act quickly.
Ten Hag, 52, also remains high on United’s shortlist with Rangnick pushing his claims for the Old Trafford hotseat.
The Ajax boss looks ready to move from the Dutch club in the summer with the club poised to win a third Eredivisie title under his tenure.
The exit of Director of Football Marc Overmars, who resigned after sending inappropriate messages to colleagues, makes an exit more not less likely.
Ten Hag, who reached the semi-finals of Champions League in 2018-19, has guided Ajex through another impressive Champions League campaign.
The club were unbeaten in the group stages and face Benfica in the last 16.
United, meanwhile, take on Atletico Madrid in the Champions League in two weeks.
But before then they have games against Southampton, Brighton and Leeds to contend with as they attempt to turn their miserable season around.