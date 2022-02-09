He explained that people should use this before spending more on a branded product because it will do the exact same as an own brand.

He told Mr Arthanayake that when brands advertise and promote their products differently for targeting specific areas such as neck pain, or back pain, or period pain – and they charge more because of this, – people should not be fooled.

He said: “They all have same PL codes, even the period ones too.

“So, what they are actually doing is simply having targeted packaging for the same medicine.